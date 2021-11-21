UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Matson by 768.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,807 shares of company stock worth $3,803,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

