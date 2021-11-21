UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

