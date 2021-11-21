UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. State Street Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

