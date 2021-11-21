UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MannKind at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 21.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.