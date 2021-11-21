UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,479 ($110.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,812.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,479.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a market capitalization of £131.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.