UBS Group Reiterates €14.75 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.59 ($15.44).

ETR:ENI opened at €12.17 ($13.83) on Thursday. ENI has a 12 month low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

