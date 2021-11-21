UBS Group Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $285.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.56.

ZM stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.25. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $245.16 and a 1-year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 132,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

