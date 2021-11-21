Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

UURAF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

