UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 720,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.90. 1,740,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

