Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.23. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $153.40 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

