US Capital Advisors Lowers Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Hold

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Williams Companies has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

