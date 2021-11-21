US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

