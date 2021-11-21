USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Down 2.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) shares traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.72. 14,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

