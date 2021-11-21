Utrust Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $182.24 million and $12.25 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

