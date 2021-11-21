UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $6.69. UWM shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 281,540 shares.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

