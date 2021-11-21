Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.06. 9,874,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

