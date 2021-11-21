Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth $273,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in PaySign by 75.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PaySign alerts:

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.96 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.