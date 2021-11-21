Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in First Community by 430.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

