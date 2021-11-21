Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -1.56. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.