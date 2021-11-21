Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 289.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocean Power Technologies were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 9,524,009.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,047,641 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPTT stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.79. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,105.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

