Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of TELA Bio worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,350 shares of company stock worth $303,465. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

