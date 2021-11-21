Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 760.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 179.6% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 15,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

