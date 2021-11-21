Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,756,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $193.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.73 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12.

