Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,056 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the second quarter worth $5,052,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth $234,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $219.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

NACCO Industries Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

