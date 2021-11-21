Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,489 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of BGSF worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in BGSF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGSF by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,246 shares of company stock worth $608,136. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

