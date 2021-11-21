Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 406,858 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 406,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.18% of Milestone Scientific worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 47.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 222,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.65 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

