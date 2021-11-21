Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 77,240 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of TELA Bio worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $303,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

