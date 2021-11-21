Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Cut by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $232.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.90 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.