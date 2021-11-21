Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTC opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $49,906,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period.

