Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

