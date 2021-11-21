VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $8.80 billion and $489.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010281 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

