Veil Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $960.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,512.71 or 0.99539127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00328073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.51 or 0.00523115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.