Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $142,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.50 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $357.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

