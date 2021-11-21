Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.29. 28,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 758,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

