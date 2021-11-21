Veriti Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

