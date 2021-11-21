Veriti Management LLC Has $479,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.