Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.74.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

