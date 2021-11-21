Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

