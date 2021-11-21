Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.22. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

