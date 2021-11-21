Veriti Management LLC Purchases 237 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

JD.com stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

