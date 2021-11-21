Veriti Management LLC Sells 18,515 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

