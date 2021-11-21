Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $35,018.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.73 or 0.00377769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.