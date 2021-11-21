Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 350,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $673.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

