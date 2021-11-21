Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Financial Survey

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -1.85% 19.51% 7.94% CMC Materials -5.72% 21.39% 9.32%

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and CMC Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 CMC Materials 1 1 6 0 2.63

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. CMC Materials has a consensus price target of $169.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and CMC Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.08 $46.10 million ($0.11) -141.27 CMC Materials $1.20 billion 3.41 -$68.58 million ($2.38) -60.54

Viavi Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CMC Materials. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CMC Materials beats Viavi Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

