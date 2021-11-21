Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

