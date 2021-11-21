Vidulum Achieves Market Capitalization of $429,257.08 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $429,257.08 and approximately $930.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001292 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

