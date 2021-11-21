Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 454,045 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 481,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 214,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.