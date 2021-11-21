Virtu Financial LLC Has $250,000 Position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Heat Biologics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $4.47 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

