Virtu Financial LLC Invests $259,000 in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADVM. State Street Corp grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 682,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 460,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 743,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 412,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

