Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $15.51 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.98 million, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

